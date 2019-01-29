Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during his morning press conference on Jan. 28, 2018, at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

Venezuelan Central University student Manuel Coloma speaks with the media after holding a press conference on Jan. 28, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela, at which students endorsed the head of the opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president last week. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2019, of the old parking lot in the Caracas neighborhood of Petare where many familes moved in recent years when they couldn't afford to pay rent, and since then have lived in structures put together out of plastics, wooden planks and cardboard. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

The US government on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA as part of its process of exerting pressure on Caracas after recognizing Juan Guaido as that country's interim president over Nicolas Maduro, the elected head of state.

"Today's designation of PDVSA will help prevent further diverting of Venezuela's assets by Maduro and preserve these assets for the people of Venezuela. The path to sanctions relief for PDVSA is through the expeditious transfer of control to the Interim President or a subsequent, democratically elected government," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a White House press conference.