The US government on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA as part of its process of exerting pressure on Caracas after recognizing Juan Guaido as that country's interim president over Nicolas Maduro, the elected head of state.
"Today's designation of PDVSA will help prevent further diverting of Venezuela's assets by Maduro and preserve these assets for the people of Venezuela. The path to sanctions relief for PDVSA is through the expeditious transfer of control to the Interim President or a subsequent, democratically elected government," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a White House press conference.