A file image taken through a bus window shows an oil facility in the desert at the Khurais oil field, about 160 km from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 23, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

US President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return from Baltimore, in Washington DC, USA, Sept. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

The spokesperson for the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen on Monday said that weapons used to attack two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend came from Iran, according to preliminary findings.

The claim falls in line with early intelligence analysis from the United States and contradicts the Houthi claims that they were responsible for Saturday's bombing by 10 unmanned aircraft of two refineries belonging to the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco.