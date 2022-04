An aerial picture taken by a drone shows people inspecting a damaged building after an alleged counterterrorism operation by US Special forces in the early morning in Atma village in the northern countryside of Idlib, Syria, 03 February 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/YAHYA NEMAH

The United States Friday said a 2013 video has emerged as new evidence of a massacre of civilians by the forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

“We strongly condemn the atrocities depicted in a recently released video,” said a State Department statement.