Dozen of toys are placed at the entrance of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, USA, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Immigrant & Community Leaders participate in the rally outside the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, USA on 23 June 2018. EPA-EE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Clergy from different faiths pray at the front gate of the Otay Mesa Detention Center during a rally in support of immigrant families that had been separated at the US-Mexico border in San Diego, California, USA, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

Dronme Davis, 19, cries in front of the Otay Mesa Detention Center during a rally in support of immigrant families that had been separated at the US-Mexico border in San Diego, California, USA, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

People participate in a rally and march to protest the separation of families detained at the US-Mexico border in San Diego, California, USA, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

Pastor Ben McBride leads a chant at the Otay Mesa Detention Center during a rally in support of immigrant families that had been separated at the US-Mexico border in San Diego, California, USA, 23 June 2018. The interfaith protest involved about 50 clergy from different faiths as well as several hundred supporters. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

The United States announced Saturday that it has reunited 522 immigrant children with their families who were separated after crossing the Mexican border, in what is the first tangible consequence of the executive decree signed by the US President.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement which also gives some details on its plan to reunite immigrant families that were separated as a result of the "zero tolerance" policy of Donald Trump, which began to be implemented in April.