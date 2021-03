US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) speaks as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) looks on during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 18 March 2021. EFE-EPA/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that China had a "big role to play" in convincing North Korea to give up its military nuclear program.

At the end of security talks in Seoul, Blinken said Washington and its allies were engaged in a comprehensive review of their policy towards North Korea and peace process in the region that would be ready in the coming weeks.