South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) shakes hands with US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) during a meeting to discuss North Korea nuclear issues at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) talks with US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun during a meeting to discuss North Korea nuclear issues at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) talks with South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon (R) during a meeting to discuss North Korea nuclear issues at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

The United States special representative for North Korea said on Monday that complete and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea was within reach, during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul.

Speaking at a meeting with South Korean representative Lee Do-hoon, Stephen Biegun expressed confidence on behalf of the administration of US President Donald Trump that Pyongyang would give up its nuclear arms, despite an ongoing deadlock on the issue between the two sides.