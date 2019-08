A fireman work to extinguish a fire at a forest near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 28, 2019. Brazil Amazon region suffer the worst fires of the last years. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The United States government on Wednesday said it did not approve the offer of $20 million in aid to Brazil made by developed countries during the G7 summit last weekend to fight the fires in the Amazon rainforest.

"We didn’t agree to a G7 initiative that failed to include consultations with (Brazilian President) Jair Bolsonaro," Garrett Marquis, the official spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said on Twitter.