US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (L) listens to US President Donald J. Trump (R) deliver remarks to members of the news media during a meeting on immigration policy; with members of the Trump administration and conservative leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

United States Border Patrol agents apprehend people suspected of crossing the Rio Grande River to enter the United States illegally near McAllen, Texas, USA, Jan 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The government of the United States has announced that it will start returning several asylum seekers to Mexico with immediate effect starting Friday while their immigration proceedings were being processed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement late Thursday that certain foreign individuals entering or seeking admission to the US from Mexico without proper documentation would be returned to Mexico.