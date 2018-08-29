US Defense Secretary James Mattis (l.) and the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford (r.) tell a press conference at the Pentagon on Aug. 28, 2018, that the presence of US troops in Afghanistan will not last much longer, but stressed the importance of their deployment in the region to avoid further attacks on the United States like those on Sept. 11, 2001. EFE-EPA

The Pentagon repeated Tuesday that the presence of US troops in Afghanistan will not last much longer, but stressed the importance of their deployment in the region to avoid further attacks on the United States like those on Sept. 11, 2001.

"We are there in order to ensure that America's security - and just think back to 9/11 and this building - that America's security is not threatened out of that location" again, Defense Secretary James Mattis said in an unusual press conference at the Pentagon.