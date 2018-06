Kim Chang Son (R), the de-facto chief of staff for North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, is pictured leaving in a car with other members of an advanced delegation from the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

A handout photo made available by the United States Department of State (DoS) on 01 June 2018 shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and North Korea's Vice-Chairman of the Central Committee Kim Yong-chol (R, front) at the start of a working dinner in New York City, New York, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, Washington's top negotiator for working-level talks on a planned US-North Korea summit, leaves a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A United States delegation visiting the Korean Peninsula to discuss details of an upcoming US-North Korea summit said on Friday that preparations for the event were on track.

"We believe we're moving in the right direction through the ongoing series of consultations," Sung Kim, the diplomat heading the US delegation, said in a meeting with the South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, local news agency Yonhap reported.