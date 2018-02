Kim Yo-jong (R), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and Kim Yong-nam (L), the North's ceremonial head of state, attend seated behind US Vice President Mike Pence (C) during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, PyeongChang county, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) watch during the Short Track Speed Skating 1500 m competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG Add to lightbox Add to basket

Pyongyang canceled "at the last minute" a meeting with the US Vice President scheduled to be held during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, the United States said Tuesday.

"At the last minute, DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) officials decided not to go forward with the meeting. We regret their failure to seize this opportunity," US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.