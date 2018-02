Peruvian Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin (right) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shake hands during a joint press conference in Lima on Monday, Feb. 5. EFE-EPA/Eduardo Cavero

Peruvian Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin received US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson here Monday to address bilateral relations and this year's Summit of the Americas in Lima.

The former ExxonMobil CEO arrived in Lima from Buenos Aires and traveled directly to the foreign ministry.