A Secret Service agent on the roof of the White House watches as Marine One leaves the White House with US President Donald J. Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump on board as they head to Joint Base Andrews prior to the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump (C) walks towards the media platform surrounded by his secret service detail after arriving on Air Force One at Sacramento McClellan Airport in McClelland Park, California, USA, 14 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Secret Service agents wearing protective face masks standby as US President Donald J. Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, on 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Sarah Silbiger / POOL

The United States Secret Service (USSS) deleted text messages sent and received the day before and day of the assault on the Capitol building by thousands of supporters of then-president Donald Trump, a government watchdog has said.

A letter dated Wednesday from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) sent to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees said it had been told the messages sent and received on Jan. 5-6, 2021, were erased "as part of a device-replacement program."