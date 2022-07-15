The United States Secret Service (USSS) deleted text messages sent and received the day before and day of the assault on the Capitol building by thousands of supporters of then-president Donald Trump, a government watchdog has said.
A letter dated Wednesday from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) sent to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees said it had been told the messages sent and received on Jan. 5-6, 2021, were erased "as part of a device-replacement program."