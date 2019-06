South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (L) talks with Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan (R) as they inspect a guard of honor at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 3, 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan talks with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (not pictured) during their meeting at the ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 3, 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM MIN-HEE / POOL

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan (L) shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (R) during their meeting at the ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 3, 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM MIN-HEE / POOL

The United States Secretary of Defense on Monday urged North Korea to maintain a productive dialog on nuclear disarmament and emphasized that the only acceptable manner of denuclearization was one which was "complete, verifiable".

Patrick Shanahan used these words during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seou, the official South Korean news agency, Yonhap, reported.