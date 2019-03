US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) with Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabah Khaled al-Sabah, (R) attend a joint press conference at Kuwait Foreign Ministry building, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

The United States secretary of state discussed Wednesday possible solutions to the diplomatic rift between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbors during a visit to Kuwait.

Mike Pompeo said that the foreign policy crisis between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Qatar was not in the best interest of the region or the world.