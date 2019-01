US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, at the Foreign Ministry, in Amman, Jordan, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

The United States' secretary of state made a surprise visit to Baghdad to meet with Iraqi officials on Wednesday, as a part of an extensive tour of the Middle East in a bid to reassure its allies of Washington's commitment to the region, Iraq's state television confirmed.

Mike Pompeo's trip came after US President Donald Trump announced last month a pullout of US troops from Syria, a move that led to the resignation of his then Defense Secretary, James Mattis.