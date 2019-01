Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) greets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before their meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD/SAUDI ROYAL COURT

The United States' secretary of state said Monday the Saudi authorities had assured him that those responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi would be brought to justice, more than three months after the journalist was killed at Riyadh's consulate in Turkey.

Mike Pompeo's statement came during a trip to the Middle East aimed at reassuring allies of Washington's commitment to the region.