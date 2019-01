Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) greeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before their meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/BANDAR ALGALOUD/SAUDI ROYAL COURT

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (R) meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/BANDAR ALGALOUD/SAUDI ROYAL COURT

The United States' secretary of state on Monday met with the king of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh as part of a trip to the Middle East aimed at reassuring allies of Washington's commitment to the region.

Mike Pompeo's visit came after US President Donald Trump announced last month the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, a move that led to the resignation of defense secretary, James Mattis.