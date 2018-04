US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attend a press conference in Amman, Jordan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD ABDO

US Secretary of State expresses support for repression of protests in Gaza

The United States' newly-appointed secretary of state on Monday expressed his support for the violent repression of protests in Gaza by Israeli forces while speaking at a press conference in Jordan.

Mike Pompeo also called for a political resolution to the conflict in Syria and named Iran as a regional threat.