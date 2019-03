US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) receives a book as his wife Susan (L) and Yad Vashem Director General Dorit Novak (R) look on after he signed the guest book in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Israel, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) signs the guest book as his wife Susan (L) and Yad Vashem Director General Dorit Novak (R) look on in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Israel, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rekindles the 'Eternal Flame' at the Hall of Remembrance during a memorial ceremony in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Israel, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-R), his wife Susan (2-L), US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (L) and Yad Vashem Director General Dorit Novak (R) stand for a moment of silence at the Hall of Remembrance during a memorial ceremony in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Israel, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The United States secretary of state met Thursday with the Israeli president in Jerusalem during the top US diplomat's most recent Middle East tour.

President Reuven Rivlin, according to a statement from his office, welcomed Mike Pompeo and said his country values US support and the US secretary of state discussed his country's role in defending the Jewish-majority nation.