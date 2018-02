US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) speaks during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (R) in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI/POOL

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (C-L) in the presence of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (C-R) in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

The United States secretary of state on Monday met with Egypt's president and foreign minister in Cairo, where he voiced Washington's unconditional support for Egypt in its fight against terrorism, particularly the Islamic State terror organization.

Rex Tillerson avoided criticizing Egypt's record on human rights and political freedoms during his meetings with Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Sameh Shoukry in Egypt's capital, the first stop on his Middle East tour.