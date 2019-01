US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (3-L) meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE

The United States' secretary of state Thursday met with the Egyptian president in the Arab state's capital, as part of an extensive tour of the Middle East in a bid to reassure allies of Washington's commitment to the region.

Mike Pompeo's trip came after US President Donald Trump announced last month the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, a move that led to the resignation of former defense secretary, James Mattis.