(L-R) Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith pose for a photo during 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DON WONG

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves during a group photograph before the meeting between the United States and ASEAN foreign ministers at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The US Secretary of State presented Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy Friday to the leaders present at the foreign ministers' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Singapore.

Mike Pompeo, who was co-chairing the multilateral meeting, said in a televised address said that the US is a Pacific nation and spoke about the country's Indo-Pacific strategy.