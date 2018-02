Foreign minsters and head of delegations including Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah (C), US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (C-L), EU Foreign Police Chief Federica Mogherini (C-R) pose for the group photo ahead of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS held in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

The United States secretary of state on Tuesday said the Islamic State terror organization was not yet fully defeated and continued to pose a danger to the region, despite losing 98 percent of its territory in Iraq and Syria, in a speech broadcast on Kuwaiti state television.

Tillerson stressed that the US was working with its international coalition partners to reinforce military successes against IS, noting that it was necessary to secure liberated areas to avoid the terror group's return.