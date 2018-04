Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir (R) speaks during a press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) during their joint press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference with and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir (not pictured) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

The United States' newly-appointed Secretary of State on Sunday signaled that Washington would likely withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

During a state visit to Saudi Arabia, Mike Pompeo claimed the agreement had failed to "moderate" Tehran, and that the US would pull out of the nuclear deal if it was unable to "readjust" it on more favorable terms.