US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during his visit at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The United States' secretary of state has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar on Sunday in order to expand al-Udeid military base, Washington's largest in the Middle East region.

Mike Pompeo described the base, which is home to about 13,000 military personnel, as key to his country's security, giving no further details on the expansion during a press conference.