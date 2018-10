US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela (R) talk at Las Garzas Presidential Palace, in Panama City, Panama, 18 October 2018. Pompeo and Varela will discuss 'regional priorities' such as the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal immigration and the crisis of Venezuela and Nicaragua. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela received US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here Thursday for talks on topics such as drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Pompeo was met at Tocumen International Airport by Panama's vice president and foreign minister, Isabel de Saint Malo, who escorted him to the president's office.