US President Donald Trump speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last July at NATO headquarters in Brussels; they spoke again this Monday, as Trump told his Turkish counterpart of his wish to work together while US troops are being withdrawn from Syria. EFE-EPA/Tatyana Zenkovich/File

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House on Jan. 14, 2019, the day he told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of his wish to work together while US troops are being withdrawn from Syria. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of his wish to work together while US troops are being withdrawn from Syria, a day after threatening to devastate Turkey economically if it attacks the Syrian Kurds.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders reported that Trump had talked with Erdogan on Monday about various bilateral matters, including their cooperation as United States troops begin moving out of Syria.