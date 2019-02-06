The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, delivers his speech during the meeting of foreign ministers of the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS), composed of 75 countries, on Feb. 6, 2019, in Washington, United States. EPA-EFE / Erik S. Lesser

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began Wednesday's summit here of the international coalition fighting Islamic State with a speech aimed at calming allies, stating that the planned withdrawal of US troops from Syria does not mean the end of the struggle against the jihadists.

In front of representatives of the 79 members of the coalition, Pompeo said that the decision of President Donald Trump to withdraw 2,000 US soldiers deployed in Syria "is not the end of America's fight" against the group, commonly referred to as ISIS.