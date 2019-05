A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows personnel of the Syrian Arab Army at al-Madiq Castle and al-Hamamyat area in Hama, Syria, 15 May 2019. According to SANA, the Syrian army advanced in a number of villages and towns in the countryside of Hama and Idlib after what is said to be 'breaches by armed groups of the de-escalation zone agreement'. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANA HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture released by the US Navy shows the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) launching Tomahawk cruise missiles against IS (Islamic State) targets in Syria, in the Red Sea, Sep. 23, 2014 EPA-EFE/FILE/CARLOS M. VAZQUEZ/US NAVY/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Volunteers of the White Helmets search for survivors after an explosion in the city of Idlib, Syria, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Injured people receive treatment in a hospital in Idlib city, Syria, May 12, 2018. At least nine people were killed in Idlib after an explosion. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mohammed Badra

The United States on Tuesday denounced an alleged chemical weapons attack by forces loyal to the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

The alleged attack took place on May 19 in northwestern Syria, a country that has been ravaged by a civil war since 2011.