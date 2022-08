President of Finland Sauli Niinisto (2-R) and Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson (2-L) stand beside US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (L) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 19 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Swedish Ambassador to the US Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter (C), and Minister Counselor and Head of Political Team of Finland Paivi Nevala (L), meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R), ahead of the Senate's vote to ratify NATO membership for Sweden and Finland in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to approve North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership for Sweden and Finland.

The upper house voted 95 in favor and one against to expand the bloc of American and European allies, with the membership bid of Sweden and Finland prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.