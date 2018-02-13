US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on Monday, Feb. 12 in Washington. EFE-EPA

The US Senate set the stage on Monday for a historic open debate on the contentious issue of immigration, giving lawmakers the chance to start from scratch in pursuit of a proposal that can win the 60 votes needed to pass.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised Democrats a discussion of immigration in exchange for their willingness to end a government shutdown they had forced in hopes of getting Republicans to approve a permanent solution for beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).