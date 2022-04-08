The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court, making her the first African-American woman to sit on the high court in the 232 years of its history.
Jackson, known colloquially as "KBJ," needed a simple majority to be confirmed but received 53 votes in favor with all 50 Democrats and three moderate Republicans - Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah - voting for her, while 47 Republican senators voted against her confirmation.