President Joe Biden hugs Associate Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after she passed the 50 vote threshold in the US Senate in the vote to confirm her for the Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, on April 7, 2022. EFE/EPA/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court, making her the first African-American woman to sit on the high court in the 232 years of its history.

Jackson, known colloquially as "KBJ," needed a simple majority to be confirmed but received 53 votes in favor with all 50 Democrats and three moderate Republicans - Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah - voting for her, while 47 Republican senators voted against her confirmation.