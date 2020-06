General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. testifies on his nomination to be Chief of Staff, United States Air Force before the Senate Armed Services committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 07 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. testifies on his nomination to be Chief of Staff, United States Air Force before the Senate Armed Services committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 07 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

The United States Senate on Tuesday confirmed General Charles Q. Brown Jr. as the new Air Force chief of staff, making him the first African-American in history to lead one of the military service branches of the country.

Brown Jr. was confirmed for the post in a unanimous 98-0 vote in the Senate, which was presided over by US Vice President Mike Pence, who normally casts a ballot only to break a tie. EFE-EPA