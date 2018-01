A Senate staff member delivers lunch to a Republican luncheon in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsay Graham responds to a question from the news media in the Ohio Clock corridor just off the Senate floor in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsay Graham responds to a question from the news media in the Ohio Clock corridor just off the Senate floor in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walks off the Senate floor to attend a meeting of the Democratic senators in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (L) and US Democratic Senator from Delaware Tom Carper (R) walk out of a meeting of the Democratic senators in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor to vote for cloture on the continuing resolution in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Sunset on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2018. Negotiations continue in the Senate to avert a government shutdown. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The United States Senate on Friday night did not approve the new funds necessary to finance the Government ahead of midnight, and pushed the Donald Trump government towards a partial and indefinite shutdown.

The budget proposal presented by the Republicans got more votes in favor (50) than against (48), but they were insufficient to approve funds which required the support of 60 senators.