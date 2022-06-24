Shotguns and rifles for sale at Chuck's Firearms gun store in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (C), walks near the Senate chamber before the Senate passed bipartisan gun safety legislation called the 'Bipartisan Safer Communities Act', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 June 2022. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Handguns for sale at Chuck's Firearms gun store in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US Senate passes first major gun control bill in decades

The United States Senate passed a bipartisan gun control bill on Thursday, the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.

It comes following mass shootings in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York City, and in a school in Uvalde, Texas.