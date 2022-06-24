The United States Senate passed a bipartisan gun control bill on Thursday, the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.
It comes following mass shootings in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York City, and in a school in Uvalde, Texas.
US Senate passes first major gun control bill in decades
Handguns for sale at Chuck's Firearms gun store in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (C), walks near the Senate chamber before the Senate passed bipartisan gun safety legislation called the 'Bipartisan Safer Communities Act', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 June 2022. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Shotguns and rifles for sale at Chuck's Firearms gun store in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
The United States Senate passed a bipartisan gun control bill on Thursday, the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.
It comes following mass shootings in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York City, and in a school in Uvalde, Texas.