The US Capitol Building seen at sunset in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell walks from the Senate floor to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Senate Wednesday approved a short-term spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown during the holidays, but it does not include funds demanded by the US president to build the wall along the Mexico border.

The bill, pushed by the Republicans and supported by the Democrats, includes funds to finance the administration for seven weeks from Friday midnight - when the current ones expire - until Feb. 8.