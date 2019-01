Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference at the US Capitol on Jan. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

The US Senate on Thursday rejected two proposals, one of them by Republicans and the other by Democrats, to fully reopen the federal government, which has been partially shut down since Dec. 22 as a result of lawmakers' failure to agree on a budget that meets the requirements of President Donald Trump.

Neither bill received the required 60 votes needed to pass in the Senate, where the Republicans hold a majority.