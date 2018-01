Republican Senate Majority Leader from Kentucky Mitch McConnell (C) walks to the Senate floor to make an announcement as the Senate continues work on ending the government shutdown in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic House Minority Leader from California Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference about lawmakers' attempts to end the government shutdown in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Supporters of Dreamers and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) gather outside the US Capitol as lawmakers continue to negotiate an end to the government shutdown in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A closed sign taped to another sign outside the National Archives as the Senate continues work on ending the government shutdown in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The leader of the Republican majority in the United States Senate announced Sunday that the chamber would vote at noon Monday on a bill to fund the government, which remained partially closed during the weekend, after the federal budget was not approved on Jan. 19.

The senators will vote on a bill to keep the Administration open until Feb. 8, Senator Mitch McConnell said.