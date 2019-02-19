United States Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the 2020 elections to the nation's presidency.

The self-styled democratic socialist, who represents the state of Vermont as an independent, is set to compete in the Democratic Party primaries and said he would run a grassroots campaign that re-addresses some of the major issues he focused on in his unsuccessful 2016 bid, such as Medicare-For-All, raising the minimum wage and tackling problems like climate change and wealth inequality.