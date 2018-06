Taylor Swope (L) comforts Sheila Jane Watts, who was crying as she sat after a rally outside the Otay Mesa Detention in San Diego, California, USA, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/David Maung

US Senator Kamala Harris addresses a rally outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, California, USA, 22 June 2018. Harris had just visited the detention center where she met with undocumented women immigrants who had been separated from their children. Harris spoke out strongly at the rally against the separation of families who are detained after entering the US undocumented. EPA-EFE/David Maung

A US Senator confessed to having a broken heart after meeting undocumented mothers separated from their children on Friday in a detention center on the southern border of California, USA, with Mexico.

"My heart is broken," Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party legislator told reporters after taking a private tour of an immigration detention center in southern San Diego, where she learned of the stories of three mothers who were separated from their children when they arrived at the border.