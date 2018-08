US Republican Senator for Arizona John McCain, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

US senator John McCain reacts to students of the Japan-America Student Conference (JASC) while answering questions at the Tokyo American Center in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 21, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL

The Dalai Lama (R) is congratulated by US Republican Senator John McCain (L) of Arizona, after he was awarded the first Lantos Human Rights Prize, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 6, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

US Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama (R) and Republican presidential candidate John McCain (L) shaking hands after the first US presidential debate at the Ford Center for the performing Arts on the University of Mississippi campus at Oxford, Mississippi, USA, Nov. 4, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

An undated photograph made available by the National Archives on Aug. 25, 2018 shows Naval Aviator John McCain (C) as he is being released with other prisoners of war from detention in North Vietnam in 1973. EPA-EFE FILE/US NATIONAL RECORDS ARCHIVES ADMINISTRATION / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / BLACK & WHITE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US Republican senator from Arizona John McCain holds a press conference on immigration reform, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 19, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/ASTRID RIECKEN

John McCain, a US senator, presidential candidate and former prisoner of war, died on Saturday at the age of 81.

He died at 4.28pm surrounded by his wife Cindy and their family, according to a statement from his office, just a day after his family announced McCain had decided to discontinue treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.