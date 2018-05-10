A prominent Senator and former Republican presidential candidate on Wednesday urged the Senate to reject the US President's nominee to lead the CIA, arguing that she is tainted with her "refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality."
"Ms. Haspel's role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing. Her refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality is disqualifying. I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination" John McCain said in a statement.