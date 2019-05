Rigoberta Vasquez, mother of a 16-year-old boy who died this week in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection, displays a digital photo of her son at the family's home in San Jose el Rodeo, Guatemala, on Wednesday, May 22. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Rigoberta Vasquez (R), the mother of a 16-year-old boy who died this week in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection, waits at her home in San Jose del Rodeo on Wednesday, May 22, for word about when her son's body will be repatriated. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a letter Wednesday to the acting head of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) demanding explanations following the death of a fifth undocumented minor in CBP custody.

"The deaths of five children who had been in CBP care in six months are appalling, and you owe the public an explanation and a full accounting for the causes and circumstances of their deaths," the Massachusetts lawmaker wrote to John Sanders, the agency's acting commissioner.