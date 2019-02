A handout photo made available by the US Air Force shows US soldiers from various Engineering Units installing concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge over the Rio Grande at the border with Mexico, in support of Operation 'Faithful Patriot', in Texas, USA, 05 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DANIEL HERNANDEZ / US AIR FORCE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available 02 November 2018 by the US Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) showing soldiers from the 89th Military Police Brigade, and 41st Engineering Company, 19th Engineering Battalion, Fort Riley, KS., arriving at Valley International Airport, Harlingen, TX to conduct the first missions along the southern border in support of Operation Faithful Patriot 01 November 2018. Soldiers will provide a range of support including planning assistance, engineering support, equipment and resources to assist the Department of Homeland Security along the southwest border. EPA-EFE/SENIOR AIRMAN ALEXANDRA MINOR HANDOUT

US military soldiers install barbed wire on the border with Mexico as seen from Colonia Libertad in Tijuana, Mexico, 12 November 2018. Around 4,000 migrants departed in the morning from Irapuato, in the central state of Guanajuato, to Guadalajara, about 252 kilometers away, on their way to the US border. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

The US Department of Defense on Sunday announced they will send an additional 3,750 soldiers to the border with Mexico for three months, during which time they will build some 240 meters of fence and provide logistical support to the US Border Patrol agents.

With this new deployment, the total number of soldiers on the border with Mexico will rise to 4,350, a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement.