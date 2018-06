A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald J. Trump during a summit at Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States army on Saturday sent 100 wooden coffins to the inter-Korean border to bring back the remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War (1950-1953) from North Korea.

The boxes are likely to be stored in the joint security area along the inter-Korean border before they are sent to North Korea in the coming days, Yonhap agency reported, citing a US official in South Korea.