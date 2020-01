US Defense Secretary Mike Esper (L) and Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley (R) hold a joint press conference in the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 20 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley prepares to speak at a joint press conference in the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 20 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States on Monday sent mixed messages about the presence of its troops in Iraq as a letter from the military to Baghdad, which appeared to signal a withdrawal of troops, was leaked.

The confusion began with the circulation of the letter from US Marine Corps Brigadier General William Seely III, commanding general of Task Force Iraq, to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense about the movement of US troops. EFE-EPA