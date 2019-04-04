People walk near electricity towers, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 3, 2019. West Venezuela started receiving electricity intermittently in the states of Zulia, Falcon, Merida and Trujillo after 100 hours without power. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A view of electricity towers, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 3, 2019. West Venezuela started receiving electricity intermittently in the states of Zulia, Falcon, Merida and Trujillo after 100 hours without power. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The president of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, participates on April 2, 2019, in a session of the organism, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

The United States on Wednesday sent to the Caribbean island of Curacao more than two tons of sanitary kits for the Venezuelan people, marking the first time that the island has been used to position humanitarian aid, which the Caracas government of Nicolas Maduro has so far refused to accept.

On a flight from the Netherlands that was scheduled to arrive Wednesday afternoon in Curacao, the US sent four kits of emergency health assistance with medicines and medical supplies, the US State Department said.