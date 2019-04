Hornets maneuver during the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) of the 35th Philippines-US Balikatan shoulder-to-shoulder exercise at Capas, Tarlac, Philippines, Apr.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

US soldiers talk to each other during the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) of the 35th Philippines-US Balikatan shoulder-to-shoulder exercise at Capas, Tarlac, Philippines, Apr.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A US soldier looks on during the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) of the 35th Philippines-US Balikatan shoulder-to-shoulder exercise at Capas, Tarlac, Philippines, Aprl.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

An Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) maneuvers during an amphibious landing exercise of the 35th Philippines-US Balikatan shoulder-to-shoulder exercise at San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

US soldiers onboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) maneuver during an amphibious landing exercise of the 35th Philippines-US Balikatan shoulder-to-shoulder exercise at San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

A US Navy hover craft maneuvers during an amphibious landing exercise of the 35th Philippines-US Balikatan shoulder-to-shoulder exercise at San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

The United States on Thursday exhibited its maritime military might in an ongoing annual defense drill with the Philippines near the disputed South China Sea where China has been expanding its claims after occupying several islets and atolls in the region in 2012.

The Balikatan 2019 naval drill, which began on Apr.1 and will conclude on Friday, were carried out in the coasts of San Antonio (Zambales province), located around 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Manila.